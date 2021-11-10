Stefan Lofven steps down, paving way for Sweden's first female PM

-
ALSO READ
Sweden's PM loses confidence vote, first govt leader to lose such motion
Female investor participation in India below global average, shows data
Isak impresses as Sweden beats Slovakia 1-0 at Euro 2020
More female representation
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
-
Stefan Lofven stepped down Wednesday as Sweden's prime minister, paving the way for his replacement as leader of the Social Democratic Party to become Sweden's first female head of government.
Lofven will continue as caretaking prime minister until a new government is formed, parliament speaker Andreas Norlen said. Norlen is expected to ask Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson whether she can find support in the 349-seat Riksdag assembly to form a Cabinet.
It has been seven fantastic years, and I am very proud as a working boy to have had the privilege of leading our country during these years, Lofven said during a news conference.
No time frame for a new Cabinet was announced. Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can govern as long as a parliamentary majority - a minimum 175 lawmakers - is not against them.
Andersson, 54, was elected to lead the Social Democrats during their regular party congress on Nov. 4. , Lofven, 64, announced in August that he was stepping down from the post.
The present Social Democratic-Green governing coalition hopes to secure Andersson's confirmation as prime minister with the backing of two smaller parties. Sweden has a general election set for next year.
Formally, the parliament speaker will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government.
Lofven, in office since 2014, became the first Swedish prime minister to lose a confidence motion in Parliament in June. But the country avoided a snap election when he was later able to form a coalition government with the same partners as his previous one.
The Social Democrats currently hold 100 of Parliament's 349 seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU