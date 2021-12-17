Studies clash on Russia's Sputnik efficacy against Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Sputnik V, Sputnik Light will neutralise new Covid variant Omicron: Russia
Single dose Sputnik Light shows 93.5% efficacy against Covid, claims RDIF
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Delay in delivery of Sputnik V jab to be fully resolved in August
Govt allows export of Sputnik Light vax manufactured by Hetero Biopharma
-
The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V said Friday that its vaccine provides the best protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, disputing a Western study which found the vaccine produced no antibodies against the new variant.
The Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolled Sputnik V and its one-shot version called Sputnik Light, said in a statement that a preliminary laboratory study showed Sputnik V had “the best virus neutralisation results against omicron in comparison with other vaccines”. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Sputnik V efficiency against omicron earlier on Friday.
Meanwhile, international researchers from the University of Washington and the Swiss drugmaker Humabs Biomed SA in yet-to-be peer reviewed study said Covid-19 vaccines from US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant.
The study compared the activity of some widely-used Covid-19 vaccines and treatments against Omicron and against the original virus strain first detected in China.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU