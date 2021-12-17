Studies clash on Russia's Sputnik efficacy against Omicron variant

The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V said Friday that its vaccine provides the best protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, disputing a Western study which found the vaccine produced no antibodies against the new variant.



The Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolled Sputnik V and its one-shot version called Sputnik Light, said in a statement that a preliminary laboratory study showed Sputnik V had “the best virus neutralisation results against omicron in comparison with other vaccines”. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Sputnik V efficiency against omicron earlier on Friday.



Meanwhile, researchers from the University of Washington and the Swiss drugmaker Humabs Biomed SA in yet-to-be peer reviewed study said Covid-19 vaccines from US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant.

The study compared the activity of some widely-used Covid-19 vaccines and treatments against Omicron and against the original virus strain first detected in China.