Sudanese Army General Al-Burhan lifts state of emergency countrywide

Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Sunday issued a decree lifting the state of emergency in all parts of the country.
The order was made to "prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period," the Xinhua news agency reported citing the sovereign council.
Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, who is also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the sovereign council and the government.
Since then, the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.
