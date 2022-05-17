Sweden to start NATO application process, says PM Magdalena Andersson

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced the official decision to start the process of the country's application to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

"It is clear that there is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for to join NATO," Andersson said on Monday during a press conference.

"We leave one era and go into another. We will inform that we want to become a member of the alliance," she added.

According to Andersson, Sweden's Ambassador in Brussels will submit the country's application within the next few days. The application will be submitted together with Finland, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government has also decided on a bill that will make it possible for to receive military support from all European Union and NATO countries, she said.

On Sunday, Sweden's ruling Social Democratic Party (SAP) granted support for the country's NATO membership application, marking a fundamental change in the party's position as a staunch opponent of military alignment.

However, the SAP's decision drew criticisms and concerns in the country.

"Through this decision, contributes to making the world more militarised and polarised. A NATO membership does not make Sweden or the world more secure or democratic -- rather the opposite," Agnes Hellstrom, Chairman of the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society, wrote in a statement.

Swedish Social Democratic Youth Union Chairman, Lisa Nabo said in a statement that the union demands the government "guarantee a Sweden free of nuclear weapons, a nuclear-weapon-free zone across the Nordic region and that foreign military bases are never established in Sweden".

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)