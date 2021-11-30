Sweden's first female PM elected for second time in a week

-
Magdalena Andersson has been reappointed Prime Minister, less than a week after she resigned within hours of taking the job.
According to Aljazeera, Magdalene Anderson became Prime Minister and resigned a day later, after her budget was rejected in favour of one proposed by the opposition, which included a far-right party, and her coalition partners quit.
Earlier, Magdalena Andersson, leader of the centre-left Social Democratic Party, became the country's first female prime minister following the elections and her historic term lasted about seven hours.
"According to constitutional practice, a coalition government should resign if one party leaves the government," she said. "For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy," she said in her Facebook account.
However, it's expected that Andersson will govern Sweden's weakest governments in recent decades. Further, Anderson's budget will be formulated by three opposition parties, including the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.
Earlier, Social Democrats have been in power since 2014 supported by parties united by little else than their desire to keep the Sweden Democrats from influencing policy.
On the other hand, the centre-right opposition has struggled to gather enough votes to form a majority government.
Further, Magdalena Andersson is also expected to replace Stefan Lofven as Social Democratic Party's President.
