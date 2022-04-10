US President Biden, PM Modi to have virtual meeting on Monday: White House

US President and Prime Minister would meet virtually on Monday, the first of its kind between the two leaders that would coincide with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden Administration, the said on Sunday.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with Prime Minister of India on Monday, April 11 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people, Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.

During the virtual meet, Biden and Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, she said.

The two leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure, Psaki said.

Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets, she said.

Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.

This meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of India, said the Press Secretary.

