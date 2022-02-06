Taliban deny Pakistan's access to used NATO equipment in Afghanistan

-
The Taliban have denied the claim made by Islamabad that Pakistan was using modern military equipment against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that was leftover from NATO's presence in Afghanistan, reported local media.
Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesperson for the Taliban, said: "We assure and pledge that there is no threat from Afghan soil to any country."
"The problem exists in Pakistan, it is their own internal problem," TOLOnews quoted Bilal as saying.
The Taliban also denied the presence of any group, including the TTP on Afghan soil saying that the Afghan territory will not be used against any country.
It came after Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that Pakistan forces were using the military equipment remaining from NATO forces, according to TOLOnews.
"They (the Pakistan military) use military equipment remaining from NATO forces. In my opinion, the Afghan Taliban made a large effort to dissuade the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), but they do not understand," said Rashid on Geo TV.
"They (TTP) are settled in Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Paktia and Khost provinces, which are along the (Durand Line), and they launch attacks against Pakistan. The attacks have increased," Rashid added.
Earlier, the International Crisis Group maintained that Islamabad is seeking to take further benefits from the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
