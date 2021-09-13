Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover

Pakistan's national flag-carrier on Monday ran its first commercial flight to Kabul since the takeover of in mid-August.

The Airline (PIA) flight - PK 6429 - took foreign journalists to Kabul and returned with a team of World Bank and media organisations, Radio reported.

This was the first passenger flight since the took over the Afghan capital last month and announced a hardline interim government.

In a statement, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the objective of the flight is to promote goodwill between and

He said this flight operation is very important for PIA and the entire world. He also expressed hope that the flight operation would soon be fully restored.

The Kabul airport is not fully operational for international flights though, chartered flights of Qatar Airlines have flown out hundreds of US, German, Afghan, and other citizens from the airport last week.

The airport has also been receiving international flights carrying humanitarian aid and the domestic flights have been resumed since early September, Afghanistan's Khaama news reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)