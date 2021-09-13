Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
Taliban restricts bank withdrawals in Afghanistan to $200 per week
Afghanistan GDP may slump 20%, currency may slide further: Fitch Solutions
-
Pakistan's national flag-carrier on Monday ran its first commercial flight to Kabul since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August.
The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight - PK 6429 - took foreign journalists to Kabul and returned with a team of World Bank and international media organisations, Radio Pakistan reported.
This was the first international passenger flight since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital last month and announced a hardline interim government.
In a statement, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the objective of the flight is to promote goodwill between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
He said this flight operation is very important for PIA and the entire world. He also expressed hope that the flight operation would soon be fully restored.
The Kabul airport is not fully operational for international flights though, chartered flights of Qatar Airlines have flown out hundreds of US, German, Afghan, and other citizens from the airport last week.
The airport has also been receiving international flights carrying humanitarian aid and the domestic flights have been resumed since early September, Afghanistan's Khaama news reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU