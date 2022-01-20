Over half a million lost jobs in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover: UN

-
More than half a million people have lost or been pushed out of their jobs in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.
In a warning that the economy has been "paralyzed" since the de facto authorities took control last August, ILO said that there have been huge losses in jobs and working hours, the United Nation said in a statement.
The statement said that women have been hit especially hard. By the middle of this year, it's expected that job losses will increase to nearly 700,000 - with direst predictions topping 900,000 - as a result of the crisis in Afghanistan and "restrictions on women's participation in the workplace".
Women's employment levels are already extremely low by global standards, but ILO said that they are estimated to have decreased by 16 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, and they could fall by between 21 per cent and 28 per cent by mid-2022.
"The situation in Afghanistan is critical and immediate support for stabilization and recovery is required," said Ramin Behzad, Senior Coordinator of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for Afghanistan. "While the priority is to meet immediate humanitarian needs, lasting and inclusive recovery will depend on people and communities having access to decent employment, livelihoods and basic services."
Hundreds of thousands of job losses have been seen in several key sectors which have been "devastated" since the takeover, ILO said.
These include agriculture and the civil service, where workers have either been let go or left unpaid. In construction, the sector's 538,000 workers - of which 99 per cent are men - have suffered too, as major infrastructure projects have stalled, the statement said.
The Taliban takeover has also led to "hundreds of thousands" of Afghan security force members losing their job, said ILO, noting that teachers and health workers have been deeply impacted by the lack of cash in the economy, amid falling international donor support.
