Taliban suspends insurance companies' operations in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Taliban failed to honour Doha accord, never renounced Al-Qaeda: US general
Taliban to continue house-to-house searches in Kabul despite criticism
Turkey, Qatar enters into deal with Taliban on running airport of Kabul
Al-Qaeda group in Afghanistan has grown 'slightly': Top US commander
Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision
-
The Taliban on Friday suspended the operations of the insurance companies in Afghanistan till a future notice.
In an official letter sent to the insurance companies, the acting government announced the suspension of all the activities of the public and private insurance firms, reported Khaama Press.
The letter says the spirit of the insurance industry is under discussion in the Science Academy of Afghanistan to decide whether it is against Islamic practices or not.
The suspension spells doom for insurance companies who have invested and carried out financial risks in the country for the last 20-year of the democratic era and open market in Afghanistan.
Several private insurance companies in addition to a government-owned insurance entity, have invested and carried out financial risks.
The Afghanistan economy went into crisis after the collapse of the Afghanistan government in the hands of the Taliban on August 15 of last year. Hundreds of companies, organizations and projects were shut down, reported Khaama Press.
The acting Taliban government in Afghanistan emphasizes Islamic norms but has never issued any written Islamic policies yet.
Insurance is practised in almost all other Islamic countries for the purpose of risk management; however, in some Islamic states, it is undertaken under the term of Takaful, an Islamic insurance concept.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU