Taliban to continue house-to-house searches in Kabul despite criticism

Despite domestic and criticism, the regime in have continued their house-to-house searches in after the "clearing operation" was launched a week ago aimed at tightening in the capital city.

The operation, led by Deputy Minister of Defense Mullah Fazal Mazloom, is being conducted by joint forces of the Ministries of Defence and Interior, as well as the Intelligence Department, reports TOLO News.

A commander in Kabul's Police District 10 has claimed that "weapons, government vehicles, military uniforms have been seized. We have raided some places which were the sanctuaries of kidnappers".

But the searches have been condemned by Afghan citizens and the community.

Relatives of Mustafa Kazimi, a former MP who was killed in a suicide bombing in 2007 in Baghlan, said that the forces mistreated them while raiding their house, TOLO News reported.

According to the family, the forces also seized several private vehicles.

Meanwhile, several officials and human rights watchdogs reacted to the house-to-house searches and called for an immediate end to it.

Besides Kabul, there were reports of similar searches being conducted in Baghlan province on Wednesday.

