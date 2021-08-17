Taliban to honor women's right within norms of Islamic law: Spokesman

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
As the Taliban rise in Afghanistan, the liberal West crumbles
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
Situation grim in Afghanistan, says Indian envoy after returning from Kabul
Taliban could take Afghanistan capital in 90 days: US intelligence
-
A Taliban spokesman has pledged to honor women's rights, but within the norms of Islamic law.
Zabihullah Mujahid made the comment Tuesday at his first news conference. For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants.
His assertion that the Taliban would protect women's rights comes after the Taliban's earlier rule saw women's lives and rights severely restricted.
Mujahid also said the Taliban wanted private media to remain independent, but stressed journalists should not work against national values.
Mujahid also stressed that Afghanistan would not allow itself to harbor anyone targeting other nations.
That was a key demand in a deal the militants struck with the Trump administration in 2020 that led to the ultimate US withdraw under current President Joe Biden.
He promised the insurgents would secure Afghanistan after they took over the country following a blitz that lasted over a week.
He said the insurgents sought no revenge. Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU