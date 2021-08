Moscow in 'no rush' to recognise Taliban govt, says Russia's top diplomat

Russia's top diplomat on Tuesday said that was in no rush to recognise the new government in and called for an inclusive dialogue of all political forces in the country.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia was just like all other countries and in no rush to recognise" the government. At the same time, Lavrov noted encouraging signals from the Taliban, who are declaring their desire to have a government with the participation of other political forces.

His remarks came as the in Kabul declared an amnesty across and urged women to join their government.

Lavrov also said supports the beginning of an inclusive national dialogue with the involvement of all political and confessional forces in Afghanistan".

Russia designated the Taliban a terrorist organization in 2003, but has since hosted several rounds of talks in Afghanistan, most recently in March, that involved the group.

Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in that ended with the Soviet troops' withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator, reaching out to feuding Afghan factions as it has jockeyed with the US for influence in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)