Tencent Music to start new record label in China with Warner Music

-
ALSO READ
UMG value $36.8 billion after Tencent Holdings buys further 10% stake
Global online music streaming revenue declines 2% in Q2, shows report
Alibaba Group to shut down Xiami streaming platform on February 5
Tencent Music Entertainment taps banks for $5 billion Hong Kong listing
Music platforms remain immune to Covid-19 as investments intensify
-
(Reuters) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Monday it will create a joint venture record label with Warner Music in China, after reporting better-than-expected revenue on higher subscriptions in the fourth quarter.
The Chinese music streaming platform also signed an extended multi-year licensing agreement with the U.S. music label. The deal can help Tencent, which owns a stake in Universal Music Group, add more exclusive content.
People looking for a variety of entertainment, while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined music streaming platforms such as Tencent and Spotify to drive away boredom. This helped Tencent Music's fourth quarter as it added more paying users.
Revenue rose 14.3% to 8.34 billion yuan ($1.28 billion) in the quarter from a year earlier, beating estimates of 8.33 billion yuan. The sales were boosted by a 40.4% jump to 56 million paid subscribers in the company's online music service.
Most of Tencent Music's users are in its music streaming unit, but the biggest revenue drivers are social entertainment services, including karaoke platforms, where users can live stream concerts and shows. Revenue from social entertainment services and others grew 8.2% to 5.58 billion yuan.
Excluding items, the company earned 80 yuan per American Depository Share (ADS), missing analysts' average estimate of 81 yuan per ADS, according to IBES data from Refinitiv .
($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU