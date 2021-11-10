Tencent posts slowest revenue growth since 2004 amid regulatory crackdown

-
ALSO READ
China to Wall St: Regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pvt firms
Tencent boss Pony Ma loses $14 billion in crackdown, more than Jack Ma
ByteDance furloughs hundreds after China's tutoring crackdown
Tencent becomes world's worst stock bet with $170 billion wipeout
China's internet crackdown pushes Tencent to slowest profit growth in 2 yrs
-
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings posted its slowest revenue growth since it went public in 2004 on Wednesday, hurt by a regulatory crackdown, and said the outlook for the advertising sector would remain weak into next year.
Revenue climbed 13% to 142.4 billion yuan, slightly below expectations, and was the slowest quarterly growth since the company went public in 2004, Refinitiv data showed.
Net profit for the three months through September rose 3% to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.18 billion), the company said in a statement. This beat analyst expectations who were predicting a decline, according to Refinitiv data. Non-IFRS profit fell 2%, the company said.
China's largest company by market value has been hit on multiple fronts by new regulation, including new limits on the amount of time children can spend playing video games. The government has not approved any new games since August.
Beijing's year-long crackdown on its once-freewheeling internet industry has punished well-known companies for engaging in what were previously considered regular market practices, wiping billions of dollars off their market values.
"During the third quarter, the internet industry, including the domestic games industry, and certain advertiser categories, adapted to new regulatory and macroeconomic developments," Tencent's chairman and CEO, Pony Ma, said in a statement.
"We are proactively embracing the new regulatory environment which we believe should contribute to a more sustainable development path for the industry," he said.
Sales from mobile games rose 9%, the owner of games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" said in a statement.
Tencent said minors accounted for 0.7% of domestic games time in September this year, down from 6.4% in September 2020, after the government's new limits came into force at the beginning of that month.
The regulatory crackdown has also hit tutoring centres and the medical beauty industry and curbed appetite from such industries for advertising.
Tencent said its advertising revenue growth rate slowed in the period, citing such regulatory factors as well as macro challenges. It expected advertising pricing industry-wide to remain soft for several quarters but said the industry should adjust next year, it said.
China also barred Tencent from signing exclusive music deals and ordered the company as well as other tech firms to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites.
($1 = 6.3917 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU