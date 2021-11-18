Terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan: India at UNSC

-
Emphasising the expectation of the international community which notes the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, India at the UN Security Council meeting said that terrorism continues to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and the region.
"Security Council Resolution 2593 clearly sets out boundaries outlining the international community's expectations on a range of critical and immediate issues," India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti said on Wednesday (local time) during the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan.
"It notes the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, including those designated under UNSCR 1267," he added.
Further, the Ambassador said that Resolution "2593 also laid down the expectations of the international community in terms of an inclusive, negotiated, political settlement with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and minorities and diverse political ethnic groups in the country".
He also highlighted that the immediate priority is to evacuate stranded people as well as ensure their free movement.
Referring to the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan adopted at the Third Regional Security Dialogue of the National Security Advisors on Afghanistan, he said that the declaration reflects the "regional consensus on Afghanistan and has been welcomed by the international community and key stakeholders including from Afghanistan".
Tirumurti emphasised that Afghanistan has already seen "much bloodshed and violence" in recent years and now urgent humanitarian assistance is required to meet the basic food needs of the people.
