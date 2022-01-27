Tesla beats on profit but no Cybertruck, new vehicles this year

set a record for profit but warned supply chain woes will delay its Cybertruck and other new models even as the electric-vehicle pioneer presses ahead on new plants, full self-driving features and a humanoid robot.

The automaker, headquartered in Texas, reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.88 billion, or $2.54 a share, excluding some items, on strong sales of its mass-market models.

Revenue for the quarter grew 65% to $17.7 billion, compared with estimates of $16.6 billion, the company said, with projections for growth “comfortably above 50% in 2022,” executives said.