Tesla Model 3, Y prices hiked in China for rear wheel drive variant

-
ALSO READ
Tesla hikes prices of Model 3, Model Y in US; holds line in China
After Model S, Tesla moves to AMD chip in its new Model Y in China
Why is JioMart's B2B model bad news for wholesale distributors?
Tesla pushes new software update to improve Model S: Report
Tesla Cybertruck will have yoke steering wheel, says Elon Musk
-
Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has raised the price for the rear-wheel-drive, or the base variant, of the Model 3 and Model Y in China.
The company's official Chinese website has revealed the price change in the country, report GizmoChina.
According to the report, the Model 3's rear-wheel-drive variant now costs around 265,652 Yuan (roughly $42,000), which marks an increase of 10,000 Yuan (roughly $1,575) over the original price.
On the other hand, the price of the rear-wheel drive-version of the Model Y has also been raised to 301,840 Yuan (roughly $47,560), which is around 21,000 Yuan (roughly $3,320) higher than the previous price tag.
The Model Y offers a 545 km range on a single full charge and has a top speed of 217 km/h. It can even accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds.
On the other hand, the US automobile giant's Model 3 offers a top speed of 225 km/h, with a maximum range of 556 km on a single full charge. It can go 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.
The official reason for the price hike is unknown right now, but might be due to the ongoing chip shortage issue, the report said.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU