Tesla pushes new software update to improve Model S: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tesla downgrades range of brand new Model S Long Range
Tesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
Tesla launches cheaper Model Y in China; China-made car sales muted in June
Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus car is 'cancelled', tweets Elon Musk
'Tesla' burgers arriving as Elon Musk's EV firm plans restaurant chain
Electric vehicle company Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet of Model S electric sedans in order to improve suspension, Autopark and more.
According to auto-tech website Electrek, Tesla has started pushing a new update specifically for the new Model S that includes a new version of its adaptive suspension damping.
A recalibrated suspension damping algorithm allows for smoother control and improved ride comfort, the electric car maker said.
A rebalanced rebound-to-compression ratio works with the all-new multilink rear suspension to enhance steering response and handling for a higher degree of road connection and more precise control during spirited driving, it added.
Another major focus of the update is the Autopark system.
Your vehicle can now automatically park in parallel and perpendicular posts. While driving below 15 mph (25 km/h), the instrument cluster will display a parking icon if it detects a potential parking spot. To initiate Autopark, tap-and-hold the Autopark button in the shift panel, and release the steering yoke, as per the company.
The update also includes a change to the bottom control bar on the user interface -- Child Lock replaces Camera under controls. However, users can still access Camera via the bottom bar on touchscreen.
Tesla started pushing the update to the fleet this week, but it could take some time before it propagates to every vehicle.
While the new suspension damping algorithm is expected to only come to Model S (and Model X when deliveries start), the new vision-based Autopark is expected to eventually make it to all vehicles.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor