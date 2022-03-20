Tesla named 'most trusted' brand developing fully-autonomous vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
US female worker sues Elon Musk-led Tesla for 'rampant' sexual harassment
Tesla delivers close to 1 million vehicles in 2021, an 87% increase
Tesla starts judging owners it charged $10,000 for self-driving
Tesla car to be affordable in India, will cost Rs 35 lakh, says Gadkari
-
Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla was recently named the "most-trusted" brand in the pursuit of fully-autonomous vehicles, according to a new study.
The study surveyed consumer perception regarding fully-autonomous vehicle technology, reports Teslarati.
Fifty-six total automotive brands were options for consumers to pick in the study, a release from AutoPacific, who performed the study, said.
Tesla topped the list, earning 32 per cent of the votes, beating out Toyota with 19 per cent and BMW with 18 per cent.
"With 32 per cent of consumers, Tesla claims the crown for being the most trusted brand for developing safe and reliable fully-autonomous vehicles," the study said.
"This likely can be credited to much more 'buzz' surrounding the automaker's pricey and controversial Full-Self Driving driver assistance tech in which current Tesla owners are able to sign up as volunteers and help demo the Level 2 semi-autonomous hands-free capability for Tesla's own R&D efforts," it added.
Tesla's Full Self-Driving suite is available to anyone who purchases a vehicle from the automaker and wishes to shell out the additional $12,000.
It is not a fully autonomous system and requires driver attention at all times.
Tesla does have a Beta programme for the Full Self-Driving suite, which qualifies drivers based on a Safety Score that is calculated based on driver behaviours.
The Beta fleet has over 60,000 users, and Musk stated it will be released in Canada sometime soon.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU