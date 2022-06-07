Tesla's job cut may save up to $1 bn yearly operational costs: Report

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Return to office or get out: Elon Musk's ultimatum to Tesla employees
-
While tech billionaire Elon Musk recently said that Tesla would be reducing its salaried headcount by 10 per cent, a Goldman Sachs analyst says it can provide the company up to $1 billion in annual operating expenses (OPEX) savings -- the company's day-to-day expenses.
Recently, Musk had noted that his electric vehicle company would be reducing its salaried headcount by 10 per cent as the company has become overstaffed in some areas.
This initiative, at least according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney, could translate into $0.225-$1 billion in annual OPEX savings, reports Teslarati.
In a message to Tesla employees, Musk noted that while the company is reducing its headcount by about 10 per cent, staff working on key projects such as vehicle and battery production, as well as solar installations, would be unaffected by the layoffs. Hourly headcount will also be increasing.
"Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10 per cent, as we have become overstaffed in many areas. Note, this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs, or installing solar. Hourly headcount will increase," Musk wrote in his email.
In later comments, Musk further clarified that Tesla plans to increase its total headcount over the next 12 months, though the number of paid employees won't likely change much.
"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk wrote.
Delaney weighed in on Musk's statements. According to the analyst, Musk's comments suggest that Tesla plans to limit cost growth and not reduce its OPEX at all. This, in turn, should result in some savings for the electric vehicle maker.
"Musk's comments on Twitter of salaried headcount being fairly flat suggest the company's plan is to limit cost growth and not reduce OPEX overall," Delaney said.
"Our base case assumption is for OPEX, including SBC to rise by an average of about $255 million per quarter from 2Q22 through 4Q22, by $1.9 bn in 2022 YoY, and by $2.6 billion in 2023 YoY. Each $100 million of OPEX is about $0.06-$0.08 of EPS," Delaney added.
--IANS
vc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU