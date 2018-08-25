Tesla to remain public, says Musk weeks after suggesting to go private

JUST IN
AFP/PTI  |  New York 

Elon Musk
File photo of Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a blog post said that his company would continue to be publicly traded, weeks after suggesting that he would take the electric carmaker private.

Musk met with Tesla's board of directors on Thursday "and let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public. The Board indicated that they agree," he wrote on the company blog.
First Published: Sat, August 25 2018. 10:40 IST

