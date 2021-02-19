Thai Airways cuts 240 exec positions as part of bankruptcy restructuring

-
ALSO READ
When job loss wrecks your finances
Job losses, salary cuts hit SIP continuation by MF investors: Survey
GE warns of more job cuts at aviation unit citing a long road to recovery
Aviation workforce shrank by 39,000 in April-Sept due to Covid-19: Ministry
Qatar Airways reports $1.9 bn loss as Covid-19 hammers aviation industry
-
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl on Friday said it had cut around 240 executive positions at the airline as part of its bankruptcy restructuring process.
"The number of executive positions has been reduced from 740 to about 500," the airline said in a statement, adding that the move would increase efficiency by going from eight supervisory levels to five.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU