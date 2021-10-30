JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

G-20 still deadlocked as China won't budge on climate goals
Business Standard

The Metaverse is Mark Zuckerberg's escape hatch

If his new strategy works - a big if - it could help address several of Facebook's biggest problems

Topics
Facebook | Apple Watch

Kevin Roose | NYT 

Metaverse
Photo: Bloomberg and AP

When Mark Zuckerberg appeared onscre­en at Facebook’s virtual Connect confer­ence on Thursday, he looked like a man unburdened.

Whistle-blower? What whistle-blo­wer? Instead, Zuckerberg and his lieut­ena­nts cheerfully laid out their vision for the so-called metaverse, the immersive virtu­al environment that Facebook — which, as of Thursday, has been renamed Meta. The company already has over 10,000 people working on augmented and virtual reality projects — roughly twice as many people as are on Twitter’s entire staff — and has said it plans to hire 10,000 more in Europe soon. Zuckerberg painted a picture of the metaverse as a clean, well-lit virtual world, entered with virtual and augmented reality hardware at first and more advanced body sensors later on, in which people can play virtual games, attend virtual concerts, go shopping for virtual goods with each others’ virtual avatars. Zuckerberg is staking Facebook’s future on the bet th­at it will become real, saying that the it will be a “successor to the mobile internet.”

A successful metaverse pivot could help solve at least four big, thorny problems Facebook faces here in the terrestrial worl­d. Its core social media bus­iness is aging, and younger users are abandoning its apps in favour of TikTok, Snapchat and other, cooler apps.

Facebook’s youth problem hasn’t hurt it financially yet, but ad revenue is a lagging indicator. The metaverse could help with the company’s demographic crisis, if it encourages young people to strap on their Oculus headsets and hang out in Horizon — Facebook’s social V R app — instead of watching TikTok videos.

ALSO READ: Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out 'metaverse' vision at developers event

Another problem metav­erse strategy could address is platform risk. For years, Zuckerberg has been irked that because Facebook’s mobile apps run on iOS and Android, its success is highly dependent on Apple and Google. And if smartphones remain the dominant way that people interact onlin­e, Facebook will never truly control its own destiny. A metaverse strategy could finally get Facebook out from under Apple’s and Google’s thumbs.

The third problem is regulatory risk. Facebook is not on the verge of being broken up but regulators are making enough noise about restricting its growth that it makes sense to place bets in some areas, like VR and AR, that are less likely to be regulated any time soon.

The fourth problem, of course, is the reputational damage Facebook has sust­ained as a result of its many missteps and scandals over the years. Building the me­taverse won’t solve any of these problems overnight. It probably won’t solve them at all and could, in fact, invite new kinds of scrutiny. But it would be wrong to write Facebook’s metaverse off as just a marketing gimmick, or a strategic ploy meant to give the company more leverage over its rivals. Regardless, this isn’t a vanity stunt for Zuckerberg.

In the metaverse, he has found what may be an escape hatch — a way to eject himself from Facebook’s messy, troubled present and break ground on a new, untainted frontier.

Meta’s developing competitor to Apple Watch

Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook, is develo­ping a smartwatch with a front-facing camera and rounded screen, according to an image of the device found inside one of the tech giant’s iPhone apps. The photo shows a watch with a screen and casing that’s slightly curved at the edges. The front-facing camera — similar to what you’d see on a smartphone — appears at the bottom of the display, and there’s a control button for the watch on the right side. (Bloomberg)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 30 2021. 02:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.