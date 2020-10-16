Third-party sellers made $3.5 bn from Prime Day; 60% increase yoy: Amazon

-
ALSO READ
Amazon consumer business chief Jeff Wilke set to retire next year
Amazon infuses Rs 1,125 crore into India unit ahead of festive sales
Amazon India launches new warehouse in Ludhiana ahead of Prime Day sale
Amazon sees broader audience for its palm recognition technology
What slowdown? Amazon set to hire 33,000 people over the next months
-
Third-party sellers surpassed $3.5 billion in sales on Prime Day, a nearly 60 per cent year-over-year increase, Amazon said after wrapping up the two-day event across 19 countries.
In addition, Prime members around the world saved over $1.4 billion during the event, securing deep discounts and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping, Amazon said on Thursday.
The e-commerce giant held its Prime Day event separately in India in August.
The 19 countries that the October 13-14 Prime Day event covered included the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.
Amazon said that this Prime Day delivered the two biggest days ever for third-party sellers, nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses.
"We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing $3.5 billion -- an increase of nearly 60 per cent from last year," Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, said in a statement.
"We're also proud that Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season."
Amazon said that Prime members shopped and found great deals across a variety of categories from small businesses to top brands, with home, electronics, nutrition and wellness, and arts, crafts and sewing as some of the best-selling categories.
Amazon said it is on track to invest $18 billion this year to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed in its store, and designed this Prime Day to support small businesses even more -- including funding a promotion that helped drive over $900 million in sales for small businesses in the two weeks leading up to Prime Day.
On Prime Day, the fastest delivery was delivered in 29 minutes and 54 seconds, and included Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips, Amazon said.
--IANS
gb/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU