This month's Paris Fashion Week goes digital: France fashion regulator

-
ALSO READ
Sunil Sethi on how fashion industry is grappling with Covid-19 lockdown
How Manish Arora went from being 'god' of fashion to failed businessman
Excessive production will be eliminated: Amit Aggarwal on future of fashion
French designer Pierre Cardin, who turned his name into a brand, dies at 98
Iconic fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from coronavirus at age 81
-
Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion's regulatory body has said that this month's Paris men's and haute couture shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears.
The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has told luxury houses they will not be allowed to invite guests this season, after instruction by police.
In a statement to the AP, the federation said Monday that we confirm that there can be no public gatherings at Paris Fashion Week adding that houses can still organize 'real' runway shows with models broadcast live, provided that their events take place behind closed doors.
Although Paris is technically not in a lockdown, stringent restrictions limiting movements are in place nationwide, including a 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. curfew. Repeated failure to obey rules can lead to a six-month prison sentence.
France's second lockdown ended Dec 15, but restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and museums remain shuttered.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU