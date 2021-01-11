India delivers relief materials to Fiji for cyclone-affected people

-
ALSO READ
India sends relief materials to cyclone-affected people of Fiji
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Tuticorin Airport to remain closed till Friday 12 pm
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm weakens; Kerala airport resumes operations
Decoded: Wind speed to extent of damage, things to know about Cyclone Nivar
What is Cyclone Nivar, logic behind the name and things you need to know
-
India on Monday delivered relief supplies, including dignity kits containing hygiene and sanitary items and sleeping mats to Fiji for the cyclone-affected families.
The relief materials were handed over to Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Defence and Disaster Management.
"Relief supplies from India were handed over by the AHC Suva to Minister for Defence and Disaster Management, Hon. @ISeruiratu for supporting the @FijianGovt's recovery efforts after #TCYasa. India providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Indo-Pacific #IPOI," India in Fiji tweeted.
After receiving the aid, the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Fiji expressed gratitude to India for providing humanitarian assistance for the cyclone-affected families.
"Dhanyavaad to the people of India! Today, @MRMDFiji Minister Hon. @ISeruiratu received a donation of humanitarian supplies from the @HCI_Suva. The supplies included Dignity Kits for both men and women and sleeping mats to be distributed to affected communities in V/Levu," the Ministry said.
On January 2, India delivered the first consignment of relief materials to the cyclone-hit Fiji, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.
The Ministry, in a statement, had said over 6 tons of relief supplies were put together in a short span of time by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and were airlifted to Fiji with the help of Air India and Fiji Airways via Sydney, Australia.
Fiji was hit by a Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa on December 17-18, 2020, which caused extensive damage and destruction of critical infrastructure.
The Ministry had said that India has firmly stood by Fiji during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters like Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.
"The relief material sent now in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Yasa highlights India's commitment to providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Friendly Foreign Countries as a first responder," it had added.
Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, the Ministry noted, adding that India remains committed to extend full support to Fiji's efforts to restore livelihoods of the affected communities and to build resilient infrastructure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU