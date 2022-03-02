Thousands rally in Tbilisi to demand Georgian Prime Minister's resignation

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace
-
A rally involving thousands of Georgians took place in front of the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi on Tuesday, with protesters demanding that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili step down after refusing to join the West's sanctions against Russia, as broadcast on Georgian television.
The Rustaveli Avenue adjacent to the parliament building was blocked. Opposition figures, NGO members, and ordinary people gave speeches to the protesters following Garibashvili's unwillingness to join new sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.
"Our first demand is for Garibashvili and his government to leave. He brought disgrace on Georgia, our history and our future; he must go, he must no longer represent our decent people. We must move to actions and concrete steps to help Ukraine and show solidarity with them. It is necessary to close the sky for Russia, and open the sky for Ukraine," Elene Khoshtaria, a Georgian lawmaker and the leader of the opposition Droa party, said.
Another requirement of the demonstrators is to apply for Georgia's membership in the European Union after the government resigns, according to Khoshtaria.
Last Friday, Garibashvili said that his country will not join financial and economic sanctions against Russia, as it will damage national interests and interests of the Georgian people. Ukraine responded by recalling its ambassador from Tbilisi on Tuesday.
Last Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.
In response, the United States, the United Kingdom, members of the European Union, and some other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Some closed their airspace to all Russian flights, sanctioned a number of Russian banks and officials. They are also seeking to disconnect Russia from SWIFT, and the international payment system confirmed on Tuesday that it will obey the law on sanctions once it gets the legal order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU