Ukraine crisis: US expels Russian 'intelligence operative' working at UN

The said on Tuesday it is expelling a Russian intelligence operative working for the in addition to the 12 members of the Russian Mission to the whose expulsions were ordered Monday for engaging in espionage.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that the UN was informed Monday that the US was taking action to expel a staff member working for the UN Secretariat, under the agreement between the and the for hosting the 193-member world body.

We regret that we find ourselves in this situation but are engaging with the host country, he said.

Dujarric refused to comment further on grounds of privacy and the sensitivity of the issue but did say what makes this decision a little difficult to understand is that the staff member was scheduled to end his assignment on March 14.

The US Mission to the United Nations said in a statement Monday that the 12 Russian diplomats had abused their privileges of residency in the by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.

A spokesperson for the US Mission said Tuesday: On February 28, the United States also initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States.

The spokesperson was not authorised to speak publicly and commented on condition of anonymity..

The latest announcement came as Russia's war against Ukraine is escalating, with attacks on its two major cities.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told The Associated Press on Monday, when asked his reaction to the US saying the 12 Russians were engaged in espionage: They always do. That's the pretext all the time when they announce somebody persona non grata. That is the only explanation they give.

Did he expect to reciprocate? That's not for me to decide but in the diplomatic practice, that's a normal thing., he said.