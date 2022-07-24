Three funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church by drive-by shooter

-
ALSO READ
July 4 weekend in Chicago turns bloody: 7 killed, 37 shot in gun violence
22-year-old suspect in custody after July 4 parade shooting in Chicago
3 wounded, taken to hospital after shooting in west Chicago, say police
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd death
Winter Olympics: DD Sports will not telecast opening & closing ceremonies
-
A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said.
All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police.
At approximately 2:30 pm, someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighbourhood on Chicago's South Side, The Sun-Times reported.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 37-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back.
Kareem House, a witness of the shooting, told the newspaper that he was attending a funeral service for his cousin, Mike Nash. House said Nash was an anti-violence activist who died of a heart attack.
No arrests were immediately made in connection with the shooting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU