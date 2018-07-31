Thyssenkrupp appoints labour representative as interim chairman

-
ALSO READ
ThyssenKrupp labour union, activist investor Cevian Capital call for peace
After Tata Steel deal, Thyssenkrupp in leadership turmoil as chairman quits
Thyssenkrupp shareholders, workers to anchor firm after Hiesinger's exit
From valuation gap to jobs, who wants what in Thyssenkrupp-Tata Steel?
Days after sealing Tata Steel JV deal, ThyssenKrupp CEO offers resignation
-
Thyssenkrupp's non-executive board will be led by a labour representative until a permanent successor is found for outgoing Chairman Ulrich Lehner, the German technology group said on Tuesday.
Lehner recently announced he would quit the conglomerate at the end of July. His departure came only days after chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger resigned amid calls by activist investors Cevian and Elliott to deepen restructuring efforts.
Markus Grolms of trade union IG Metall, who currently serves as Thyssen's deputy chairman, will head the supervisory board from Wednesday for the time being, a company spokesman said.
German corporate rules require half of the directors of a German listed company's non-executive supervisory board - including the deputy chairman - to be labour representatives.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU