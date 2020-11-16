TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration

JUST IN
Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden won election, concedes 'nothing'
Business Standard

Tina Davis | Bloomberg  |  New York 

A TikTok employee who sued the Trump administration over its ban of the video-sharing app has agreed to drop his case. Patrick S Ryan submitted a filing dated November 13, stating that both sides were asking the court to dismiss the case with prejudice. No reason was given.
TikTok owner Bytedance this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell US assets and the Commerce Department said it wouldn’t move forward with a ban on US residents using the app, in light of two court injunctions. TikTok first disclosed the extension earlier in a court filing, saying it now has until November 27 to reach an agreement.
First Published: Mon, November 16 2020. 00:28 IST

