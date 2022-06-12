TikTok's parent company ByteDance likely to join VR space, says report

-
ALSO READ
TikTok owner ByteDance appoints lawyer Julie Gao as new CFO; to join in May
TikTok plans to push app into gaming, conducts tests in Vietnam: Report
TikTok emerges as most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021: Report
TikTok confirms testing support for paid subscriptions: Report
Police in Pakistan's Punjab province barred from using TikTok
-
Short-video-making app TikTok's parent company ByteDance is most likely preparing to join the virtual reality (VR) space, media reports say.
According to a source close to the issue, ByteDance aims to invest "tons of money" in VR-related content, citing a report from Protocol, The Verge reported on Saturday.
Over 40 job listings have popped up for Pico, the Chinese VR headset maker ByteDance acquired last year, the report said.
Most openings are for Pico Studios' west coast-based branches in California and Washington, ranging from a head of VR game strategy to a game operation manager, the report said.
Other open positions suggest an increased focus on Pico's VR hardware, including an optical engineer and a systems design electrical engineer, it added.
The report also points to Pico's head of consumer sales listing as a potential indicator that Pico is looking to establish a presence in the US.
The job description noted that candidates will be "responsible for the sales and marketing of Pico's overall product in the US consumer market".
Pico still has a lot of growing to do, and ByteDance certainly has the bandwidth to give it the push it needs to compete with the handful of mainstream headsets offered by Meta, HTC, Valve, and PlayStation in the US.
The company's flagship all-in-one headset, the Pico Neo 3 Link, launched in Europe in May and costs 449 pounds ($472 approx).
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU