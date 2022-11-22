JUST IN
China's great reopening may come too late for many businesses: Analysis
TikTok to hire nearly 3,000 engineers across globe as competitors shed jobs

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok said that it would add about 3,000 engineers in locations across the world, including the US.

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok said that it would add about 3,000 engineers in locations across the world, including the US.

According to The Wall Street Journal, as several of the world's biggest tech companies are laying off employees, TikTok is in the middle of a three-year hiring push.

"We have always been more cautious in terms of recruitment. We're still hiring, although at the pace that we think has to correspond with the global challenges that we're facing," TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew was quoted as saying.

TikTok is also hiring at its major hub in Singapore, according to the report.

The video platform plans to increase the size of its biggest American engineering hub, which already has more than 1,000 engineers.

Moreover, TikTok recruiters have approached people recently laid off from rival companies including Meta and Twitter, said the report.

The company also intends to expand its commercialisation team, which will figure out how to make money from the app, as well as its nascent e-commerce team.

It also plans to hire contractors to monitor the app for inappropriate videos, both in the US and at a content-moderation hub in Dublin, Ireland., the report added.

ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, is also continuing to hire people in China, with some of the new hires working on TikTok and others helping ByteDance develop chips, reports The Wall Street Journal.

