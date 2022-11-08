YouTube rolls out TikTok rival 'Shorts' on TV globally: Details here

JUST IN
How to apply for Twitter blue tick: Step-by-step guide on verifying account
Business Standard

YouTube | TikTok | video streaming

IANS  |  New Delhi 

YouTube has started rolling out its TikTok rival short-form video app Shorts on TV to its global users.

The updated YouTube smart TV app will now let users see the popular vertical videos in an optimised experience.

"Coming soon to a TV near you  Shorts! Starting today, viewers will be able to enjoy these bright bursts of video (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home," the company said in a statement late on Monday.

In the design rolling out, the users will see a modified version of a "maximal" prototype.

"We simplified the design of the right side rail, but will be looking to bring in additional functionality in future releases. We believe that this experience balances the fun, quirkiness of Shorts in a way that feels natural for TV," said the company.

Over the coming weeks, this experience will be rolling out on TV models (2019 and later) and on newer game consoles.

You can also use the remote to start or stop the Shorts video from playing by clicking directly on the short or by using the Play and Pause buttons on the remote control itself.

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views, and is growing exponentially.

YouTube isn't the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen. TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 09:07 IST

