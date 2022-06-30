Top Chinese official meets Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, discusses bilateral ties

A top Chinese official on Wednesday called on Pakistan Prime Minister and they discussed various matters of mutual interest.

Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Central Committee on Foreign Affairs, arrived on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

He is accompanied by vice ministers for foreign affairs and commerce, vice chairman of China Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), and deputy secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Yang has a prominent role in China's foreign relations. He has previously served as China's Foreign Minister from 2007-13 and State Councilor from 2013-17.

The top Chinese official met Prime Minister Shehbaz and discussed various matters of mutual interest, according to a statement by the PM Office.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held delegation-level talks with Yang. The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to Radio Pakistan.

Yang also met Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi and matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the Economic Corridor and regional security were discussed during the meeting, according to a statement by the military's media wing.

The army chief said Pakistan values China's role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership.

He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its partners for peace and stability in the region.

Yang thanked the COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability, the statement said.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said Yang's visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Recently, these interactions included a virtual meeting between the foreign ministers on May 11 and telephone call by Prime Minister Shehbaz with Premier Li Keqiang on May 16. Foreign Minister Bilawal also visited China on May 21-22.

According to the Foreign Office statement, Director Yang's visit reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)