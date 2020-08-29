Trump calls Harris 'incompetent', wants to see Ivanka as 1st woman Prez

US President he would support seeing a first female President in the country, but added that it should not be Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, it was reported.

He made the remarks while speaking to supporters at an airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday as he began his campaign trail a day after officially accepting his renomination for the November 3 election at the Republican National Convention.

Trump mocked Harris over her poor performance in the Democratic presidential primary, reports The Hill news website.

"And this would be your President, possibly? I don't think so. I don't think so.

"You know, I want to see the first woman President also, but I don't want to see a woman president get into that position the way she'd do it, and she's not competent.

"They're all saying 'we want Ivanka'... I don't blame them," the President added.

Earlier this month, Harris made history by becoming the first Indian-American and African American to formally accept the nomination for the Democratic Party's Vice Presidential candidate.

Trump's remarks on Friday came a day after the California Senator said that the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) it was "designed to soothe his (Trump) ego".

In a speech on Thursday, Harris railed on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that "you can't stop it with a tweet".

Trump has launched attacks against Harris since she was named to the Democratic ticket earlier this month, The Hill news report said.

He has regularly derided her as "nasty" and also entertained a false conspiracy theory about her eligibility for the vice presidency.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)