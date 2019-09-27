Trump contradicts Iran prez, says US won't lift sanctions for talks

JUST IN
Iran president says US offered to remove sanctions in exchange for talks
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he had refused a request by Tehran to lift sanctions in exchange for talks, contradicting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier on Friday said the United States had offered to lift restrictions to facilitate a meeting.

"Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!" Trump tweeted.

First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 22:28 IST

