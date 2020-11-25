Trump hails Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing record 30,000 mark

-
ALSO READ
Trump says Iran will sign a deal with US in first month of his re-election
TV networks cut away from Trump as he made baseless claim of election fraud
Trump's White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus
In absence of coordination with Trump, there is risk of many dying: Biden
Donald Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition
-
In a brief speech, US President Donald Trump congratulated the public on the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a historic record of 30,000 points.
I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We have never broken 30,000 and that is despite everything that has taken place with the pandemic, Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
At a hurriedly convened media gathering in the White House press briefing room, Trump spoke for 65 seconds and did not take any question from reporters.
Trump said that he is very thrilled with what has happened on the vaccine front for COVID-19 and he has been "absolutely incredible".
Nothing like that has ever happened medically and I think people are acknowledging that and it's having a big effect, but the stock market has just broken 30,000, never been broken that number that's a sacred number 30,000. Nobody thought they would ever see it, he said.
That is the ninth time since the beginning of 2020 and it's the 48th time that we have broken records during the Trump administration, said the outgoing president.
I just want to congratulate all of the people within the administration that worked so hard and most importantly I want to congratulate the people of our country because there are no people like you, Trump said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU