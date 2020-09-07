Trump minimised seriousness of COVID-19 outbreak in US: Kamala Harris

With the United States being the worst-affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Presidential candidate hit out at President Trump saying his administration was "minimised the seriousness" of the outbreak.

"From the beginning of this pandemic, he has called it a hoax. He has muzzled the public health experts--he has minimised the seriousness of it. If he had listened to the scientists and the experts, he would have understood the gravity of it," Harris told CNN.

Trump previously promised that the US would come out with a vaccine "by the end of this year if not sooner" to which, Harris responded, "I think we have learned that ever since this pandemic started, that there's very little that we can trust what comes out of Donald Trump's mouth. I would trust the words of public health experts and scientists and not of "

She further criticised the US President for making the virus a partisan issue stating that "the could care less who was voted in the elections."

"We have a President of the United States who made this a partisan issue. The virus could care less who you voted for in the last election or who you plan to vote for in the next election," the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate said.

As per the latest update, the United States -- the worst affected country from the COVID-19 pandemic-- has a total of 6,270,950 cases and 188,810 deaths due to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)