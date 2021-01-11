Trump orders flags to fly at half-mast to honour officers who died in riots

-
President Donald Trump is ordering the US flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two US Capitol Police officers who have died since last Wednesday's violent protests at the Capitol, as well as all members of law enforcement across the nation.
In a proclamation Sunday, Trump says the show of respect will take place at the White House and all federal buildings through sunset on Wednesday.
The proclamation makes no mention of the rioting at the Capitol.
Trump cites Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.
Sicknick joined the US Capitol Police in 2008, serving until his death Thursday after being attacked as rioters seething over Trumps election loss stormed the Capitol, believing the presidents false claims of a rigged election.
Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday's events. Two people familiar with the matter said the officers death was an apparent suicide. They were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.
There were increasing calls for Trump to order flags to be flown at half-staff on federal facilities after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the same for the Capitol following Sicknicks death.
