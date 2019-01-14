Trump says 'never worked for Russia,' slams 'big fat hoax'

-
ALSO READ
Not sure if there would be a meeting with Putin in Paris: Donald Trump
G20 meet: Donald Trump may cancel talks with Putin over Ukraine conflict
Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki produces little. What can be expected next?
Trump's end game with Putin may drive a wedge between Russia, China
US sanctions on Moscow won't weigh on India-Russia defence ties: Sitharaman
-
US President Donald Trump said Monday he has "never worked for Russia," assailing reports that raised questions about his ties to Vladimir Putin as a "big fat hoax."
Trump's comments to reporters at the White House followed a Washington Post report over the weekend that said the president has kept his top aides in the dark about his private conversations with the Russian leader.
A separate report in The New York Times revealed that the FBI opened an investigation into whether Trump was acting on Russia's behalf after he sacked the bureau's director in 2017.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU