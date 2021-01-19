Trump to leave office with lowest approval rating since becoming President

-
As US President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the US on Wednesday, outgoing President Donald Trump will leave office with the lowest approval rating since he occupied the White House in 2017, a new poll has revealed.
The new Gallup poll published on Monday revealed that 34 per cent of Americans approved of the job Trump is doing as President, the lowest rating since he assumed office on January 20, 2017, The Hill news website reported.
The Gallup poll also showed that Trump's 41 per cent approval rating thoughout his four years as President was four points lower than for any of his predecessors.
Trump is the first American President to receive a 50 per cent approval rating at any point of his term and also since Gallup began measuring presidential job approval in 1938.
Trump's term will end come to an end on Wednesday afternoon following Biden's inauguration.
During his last few days in office, the US witnessed one of the country's worst-ever riots when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6.
The attacktook place while Congress was in session considering the ratification of the electoral college votes electing Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.
Earlier that day outside the Capitol, Trump addressed his supporters during which called for "patriots" to take a stand against the 2020 election results
Five people, including a police officer, were killed during the riots.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about plans of armed protests at all the 50 state capitols, and also on the day of the inauguration at the Capitol in Washington D.C.
Up to 25,000 National Guard members have been deployed in Washington D.C., more than the amount of the troops currently stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.
Also on January 13, House of Representatives impeached Trump for a second time, charging him with inciting an insurrection and threatening democracy.
Under the impeachment process, the Senate is to hold a judicial-style trial of Trump with the senators acting as jurors.
