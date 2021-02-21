Trump to take on Biden's amnesty, border policies at Conservative PAC

Former US President will address next week's Conservative Political Action Conference and speak about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

"Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden's disastrous amnesty and border policies," CNN quoted the source as saying.

The speaking engagement would mark Trump's first public appearance following his departure from the White House last month, CNN reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)