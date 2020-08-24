Turkey achieves solid progress in defence industry: Erdogan

has achieved solid progress in its defence industry and has been able to meet its national security needs, said President

"The distance we have covered in the defence industry has recently contributed to the achievement of many strategic successes both within and outside our borders," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying said at the delivery ceremony of new naval systems in Istanbul on Sunday.

He also noted that as the country meets its national defence and security needs, technological independence becomes more critical than ever in creating deterrence in the arena.

"Looking to the future with confidence is not possible for countries that are not strong and independent in the field of defence," Erdogan said, adding that the defence industry is not an area that can handle stagnation.

"We have to go further and produce more advanced products," he addeed.

added two emergency response and diving training boats, two underwater demolition boats, and eight fast patrol boats to its naval forces at the ceremony, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.

