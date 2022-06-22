Zuckerberg says Meta won't take commission from creators until 2024

-
ALSO READ
Meta chief Zuckerberg sued over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
Meta freezes hiring for several verticals, Zuckerberg says no job cuts
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Meta Platforms hit with 8 suits claiming its algorithms ruin young lives
Meta Platforms to trade on Nasddaq under 'META' ticker from June 9
-
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company will "hold off on any revenue sharing" until 2024, a one-year extension of his prior pledge to not charge a commission until 2023.
According to Engadget, creators on Instagram and Facebook will have another year to make money from the apps without Meta taking a cut from their earnings.
The move will cover monetisation features where creators directly charge their fans -- paid online events, subscriptions, newsletters and badges sold during livestreams, reports Engadget.
It does not apply to Meta's advertising-related revenue sharing features for Reels or other video products, the report said.
The CEO also announced several other monetisation updates for creators on the platform.
The company is expanding Stars, the company's in-app tipping feature, to more creators, and will open up its bonus programme for Reels to more users as well.
Meta is also expanding its support for NFTs on Instagram, which it began testing on Instagram profiles last month. Now, the feature will be available to more people, though Meta declined to specify exactly how many will now have access.
The company also plans to integrate NFTs into Facebook and Instagram Stories "soon," the report said.
--IANS
vc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU