LG Display's posts larger than expected loss in Q3 on falling demand

LG Display Co Ltd posted on Wednesday its second consecutive quarterly loss, as soaring inflation and a gloomy economic outlook dealt a further blow to lacklustre demand for TVs and smartphones

Reuters  |  Seoul 

LG Display first-quarter down 95% versus year ago, but beats forecast

South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd posted on Wednesday its second consecutive quarterly loss, as soaring inflation and a gloomy economic outlook dealt a further blow to lacklustre demand for TVs and smartphones.

The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating loss of 759 billion won ($532.13 million) for the quarter from July to September, compared with a profit of 529 billion won in the year-earlier period.

It missed an average forecast of a loss of 474 billion won from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1=1,426.3300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:42 IST

