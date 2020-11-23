Turkey coronavirus update: Daily Covid-19 cases exceed 6,000 mark

-
ALSO READ
Turkey reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases, total count at 361,801
Nepal reports 979 new coronavirus cases, total caseload soars to 47,236
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
Turkey's daily coronavirus cases exceed 1,600 for the 1st time since May
337 new deaths in Iran, highest daily toll since Covid-19 outbreak
-
Turkey reported 6,017 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the country to 446,822, the Turkish Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, 139 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,358.A total of 3,812 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 374,637.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 4,217, said the ministry.
A total of 155,516 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number reaching 17,245,617.
Turkey has reintroduced several restrictions to curb the rapid rise of coronavirus cases, including a partial curfew from 8 pm to 10 am, imposed nationwide on weekends. Schools will remain closed till the end of the year with students switching to online education.
Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU