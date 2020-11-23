India to host G20 summit in 2023 instead of 2022

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia presides over virtual global interfaith forum
Covid pandemic biggest challenge facing the world since WW-II: Modi at G20
G20 leaders vow to help poorest countries in the post-Covid world
G-20 suspends poor nations' debt payments for 6 additional months
G20 foreign minister highlight coordination of cross-border management
-
India will now host the Group of 20 Summit in 2023, a year later than what was decided earlier, the grouping leaders announced on Sunday.
"We thank Saudi Arabia for hosting a successful Riyadh Summit and its contribution to the G20 process. We look forward to our next meetings in Italy in 2021, Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024," said a declaration of G20 Riyadh Summit leaders, issued at the conclusion of the two-day conference of the world's top 20 economies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other two dozens leaders, participated in the summit.
Sources said that India looks forward to taking forward the G20 agenda in 2023 after the Italian and Indonesian presidencies.
On India now hosting the summit in 2023 instead of 2022, a source said, "The order of rotating the presidency is decided among the member states on the basis of consultations and mutual convenience."
The focus of this year's summit, which took place mostly virtually, was the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the declaration, the leaders of the G20 vowed to address the vulnerabilities revealed by this crisis, take the necessary steps to recover stronger and work to ensure that future generations are safer than we have been.
The leaders said they are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts.
"We, the G20 leaders, meeting for the second time under the Saudi Presidency, stand united in our conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the current challenges and realise opportunities of the 21st century for all by empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers," the declaration said.
"We are committed to leading the world in shaping a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive post-COVID-19 era," they said in the declaration.
The leaders also extend support to the Anti-money Laundering (AML)/Counter-terrorist Financing (CFT) policy responses detailed in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) paper on the COVID-19.
They reaffirmed their support for the FATF, as the global standard-setting body for preventing and combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU