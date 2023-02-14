JUST IN
Business Standard

Turkey not to accept more refugees from Syria after earthquakes: FM

Turkey has offered to the United Nations to open two more border gates into Syria through Turkey's southern province of Kilis, but the gates would serve one way into Syria for humanitarian aid

Topics
Turkey | Syria | Refugees

IANS  |  Ankara 

Refugees
Photo: Shutterstock

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Turkey will not accept more refugees from Syria after the earthquakes, denying claims that Syrians were flooding into the country following the deadly quakes.

Claims that there is a new influx of refugees from Syria to Turkey "are not true". "We will not allow that. It is out of the question," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Libyan counterpart Nejla al-Mangush in the capital Ankara, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey has offered to the United Nations to open two more border gates into Syria through Turkey's southern province of Kilis, but the gates would serve one way into Syria for humanitarian aid, he noted.

Currently, the humanitarian aid to Syria's rebel-held areas is being delivered through the Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing across Turkey, according to Cavusoglu.

"We are facilitating humanitarian aid for Syrians, but we are not allowing a new Syrian refugee influx. These are two separate issues," the Turkish minister said.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:59 IST

